IMF approves new program to support Ukraine's macroeconomic stability

-
ALSO READ
Govt committed to macroeconomic fundamentals, financial stability: FinMin
Cocktail of macroeconomic data paints bleak picture of global economy
Crisis and macroeconomic policy
IMF has to play key role for stability of global monetary system: Murmu
Act now to bring down inflation, safeguard financial stability: IMF Chief
-
The IMF has approved a new programme for Ukraine to support its macroeconomic and financial stability and catalyse donor financing, the National Bank of Ukraine said.
The four-month Program Monitoring with Board Involvement does not directly provide financial assistance, but creates instruments for transitioning to a new, long-term upper-credit tranche programme of the IMF, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The programme is aimed at mobilising state budget revenues, strengthening the financial sector, and improving management transparency and effectiveness for state-owned enterprises, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Ukraine hopes that the approval of the programme will provide our partners with confidence and optimal conditions to ensure sufficiently rhythmic financial inflows amid high needs of the balance of payments and the state budget," Andriy Pyshnyy, the Bank's Governor, was quoted as saying in the statement.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 08:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU