US Court denies Apple's $440-mn appeal against VirnetX in patent case

A US appeals court on Tuesday upheld a judgment worth $440 million that was won by intellectual property licensing firm Inc against Inc in a patent infringement case.

The for the Federal Circuit denied Apple's appeal of a 2016 jury verdict originally valued at $302 million that grew to $440 million with interest, enhanced damages, and other costs.

The same patent claims have been ruled invalid by an administrative court, but is in the process of appealing those determinations.

said in a statement that it was disappointed in the ruling and planned to appeal.

did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zephyr Cove, Nevada-based VirnetX, which was founded by employees at government contractor Science Applications Corporation, holds patents related to secure networks, known as virtual private networks, and secure communications links.

VirnetX and have been fighting over patents since 2010 in rollercoaster litigation that has triggered wild swings in the technology licensing company's stock price.