US does not want to be 'policeman of the Middle East', says Donald Trump

The United States does not want to be the "Policeman" of the Middle East, President tweeted on Thursday, as he defended his controversial decision to pull forces out of

"Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the (West Asia), getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? Time for to finally fight....," he tweeted.

Trump added: “Russia, Iran, & many are not happy about the leaving, despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight and others, who they hate, without us.





"I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. hits us they are doomed!" The US president faced intense opposition to his abrupt announcement Wednesday that Islamic State had been defeated in the region, and that he was ordering the 2,000 US troops in to exit the country.

Trump's decision runs counter to long-established US policy for Syria and the region. It blindsided lawmakers, the Pentagon and allies alike.

“Getting out of Syria was no surprise,” Trump wrote in an earlier tweet. “I've been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer.”