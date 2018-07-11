US drugmaker Pfizer says it will split business into three units

-
ALSO READ
Research study claims lack of access to essential medicines in India
'Shithole countries': When Donald Trump used the rhetoric of dictators
Pfizer rolls back drug price hikes temporarily after talking with Trump
Donald Trump Jr in India: Sunil Mittal among 20 business leaders likely to meet
Donald Trump ends 1st yr as most unpopular US prez; Melania wins hearts
-
US drugmaker Pfizer said on Wednesday that it would split its business into three units and one of them would include a new hospital business segment.
The three new units are innovative medicines, established medicines and consumer healthcare. The company said the innovative medicines business and consumer healhcare would together comprise about three—quarter of its revenue based on 2017 results.
“This new structure represents a natural evolution of these businesses, given the ongoing strength of our in-market products and our late-stage pipeline and the expected significant reduction in the impact of patent protection losses post—2020,” Pfizer’s Chief Executive Officer Ian Read said.
ALSO READ: Pfizer rolls back drug price hikes temporarily after talking with Trump
The move comes a day after the company decided to defer drug price increases for no more than six months, after US. President Donald Trump criticized Pfizer and other US drugmakers for raising list prices of some medicines.
The established medicines unit would include the majority of the company’s off-patent brands, including Viagra and neurological disease treatment Lyrica.
ALSO READ: Pfizer hits an over two-year high ahead of March quarter results
Pfizer said a loss of exclusivity for blockbuster fibromyalgia treatment Lyrica is expected to occur in or after December 2018. The changes would come into effect at the start of fiscal 2019.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU