US election: Joe Biden accepts Democratic Party's presidential nomination

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden not to visit Milwaukee for accepting nomination amid virus fear
US Presidential election: Is a Trump White House acceptance speech legal?
Biden, Harris shred Trump's record in 1st joint appearance as running mates
Democratic convention kicks off with call to unite America and defeat Trump
Muslims, Sikhs, others made to feel suspect for the way they worship Obama
-
Former US Vice President Joe Biden has formally accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination to take on incumbent President Donald Trump in the November 3 election.
His acceptance came during a speech on the last day of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, which also marked 33 years since he made his first bid for the White House, reports ABC News.
"It's with great honour and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America," he said.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU