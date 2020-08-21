JUST IN
US election: Joe Biden accepts Democratic Party's presidential nomination

Biden delivered the most important speech of his five-decade political career after securing the nomination

IANS  |  Washington 

Joe Biden
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during a campaign event in Wilmington on Tues

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has formally accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination to take on incumbent President Donald Trump in the November 3 election.

His acceptance came during a speech on the last day of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, which also marked 33 years since he made his first bid for the White House, reports ABC News.

"It's with great honour and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America," he said.

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 08:54 IST

