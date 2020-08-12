US executive order only affects WeChat, not other businesses, says Tencent

-
Tencent's chief financial officer said on Wednesday that the firm understood that the US executive order was focused on its WeChat app in the United States and not on its other businesses in the country.
The company is in the process of seeking further clarification from relevant parties on the executive order from the Trump administration, John Lo said during an analyst call following the firm's second-quarter results.
He added that the firm's WeChat app that is being targeted in the US was different from Weixin, the Chinese name its app is known by in China.
The United States said last week it would ban WeChat-related transactions in the country in September.
