US flags to be flown at half-staff for 3 days in memory of Covid-19 victims

US President announced on Thursday (local time) that American flags on all the federal buildings will be lowered to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the citizens who lost their lives due to coronavirus.

"I will be lowering the flags on all Federal Buildings and National Monuments to half-staff over the next three days in memory of the Americans we have lost to the CoronaVirus....," Trump said in a tweet.



According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases in the US has surged to 1,575,064 while the death toll has risen to 94,591.





"....On Monday, the flags will be at half-staff in honor of the men and women in our Military who have made the Ultimate Sacrifice for our Nation," Trump said in another tweet.

According to a report in The Hill, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer wrote Trump earlier on Thursday urging the president to lower flags once the U.S. reaches the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

"It would serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country," the Democratic leaders wrote, according to The Hill.