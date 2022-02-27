Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrence on alert amid tensions with West

-
President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions with the West over his invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, Putin asserted on Sunday that leading NATO powers had made aggressive statements along with the West imposing hard-hitting financial sanctions against Russia, including the president himself.
Putin ordered the Russian defense minister and the chief of the military's General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a special regime of combat duty.
