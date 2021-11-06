US having meaningful talks with Russia, China: Climate envoy John Kerry

-
ALSO READ
COP26 Glasgow 2021: What can India hope to achieve?
Glasgow COP26: There's little risk for coal investors on road to 2070
What is COP26 and why does it matter? A guide to Glasgow climate talks 2021
COP26 Summit: Economic Implications of India's emission-reduction targets
COP26 summit: India's climate destiny depends upon negotiations in Glasgow
-
US climate envoy John Kerry says American climate negotiators are having meaningful talks with their Russian and Chinese counterparts at the UN summit in Glasgow, Scotland.
That's despite Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping skipping world leaders' current rounds of climate talks, a decision that sparked complaints from U.S. President Joe Biden when he attended a few days ago.
Kerry told reporters he came late to a Friday press conference because Americans had been talking with Russian officials at the summit on efforts to reduce pollution from methane, a potent climate-damaging gas.
We were talking about how we might deal with methane, possibly work together, Kerry said of Russians.
And we're meeting with China here, and we've been talking for several days trying to figure out, is there common ground, as a way to try to move forward, Kerry said.
There's a sense of urgency.
Biden last weekend blamed Xi's and Putin's not showing up for lack of more progress at Group of 20 climate discussions on the eve of the summit. China is the world's largest current emitter of climate-wrecking fossil fuel emitters, the United States the second, and Russia in the top five.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU