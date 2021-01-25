US: Lawmakers threatened ahead of Donald Trump's impeachment trial

-
Federal law enforcement officials are examining a number of threats aimed at members of Congress as the second trial of former President Donald Trump nears, including ominous chatter about killing legislators or attacking them outside of the U.S. Capitol, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.
The threats, and concerns that armed protesters could return to sack the Capitol anew, have prompted the U.S. Capitol Police and other federal law enforcement to insist thousands of National Guard troops remain in Washington as the Senate moves forward with plans for Trump's trial, the official said.
The shocking insurrection at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob prompted federal officials to rethink security in and around its landmarks, resulting in an unprecedented lockdown for Biden's inauguration.
Though the event went off without any problems and armed protests around the country did not materialize, the threats to lawmakers ahead of Trump's trial exemplified the continued potential for danger.
Similar to those intercepted by investigators ahead of Biden's inauguration, the threats that law enforcement agents are tracking vary in specificity and credibility, said the official, who had been briefed on the matter.
Mainly posted online and in chat groups, the messages have included plots to attack members of Congress during travel to and from the Capitol complex during the trial, according to the official.
The official was not authorised to not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
Law enforcement officials are already starting to plan for the possibility of armed protesters returning to the nation's capital when Trump's Senate trial on a charge of inciting a violent insurrection begins the week of February 8. It would be the first impeachment trial of a former U.S. president.
Thousands of Trump's supporters descended on the Capitol on January 6 as Congress met to certify Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential race.
More than 800 are believed to have made their way into the Capitol during the violent siege, pushing past overwhelmed police officers.
The Capitol police said they planned for a free speech protest, not a riot, and were caught off-guard despite intelligence the rally would descend into a riot.
Five people died in the melee, including a Capitol police officer who was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.
