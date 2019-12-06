US looking into 1MDB's settlement with Goldman for less than $2 billion

-
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs shuns 'naked long' bets in EMs as growth seen sputtering
Goldman Sachs raises recession alarm as US-China trade war intensifies
A busted Goldman airline deal is investigated by private detectives
Deutsche Bank sells $50 bn in assets to Goldman Sachs amid overhaul: Report
Vijay Karnani, Goldman India co-head, to retire after 21 years: Report
-
Goldman Sachs Group Inc
While a settlement could be announced as soon as next month, the terms could change before a deal is finalized, according to the report.
The Justice Department and other federal agencies have weighed seeking penalties between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, which is less than what some analysts have signaled Goldman might have to pay, Bloomberg reported.
Malaysia has charged Goldman and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totaling $6.5 billion that the U.S. bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).
Goldman Sachs spokeswoman Maeve DuVally said the bank continues to cooperate with the regulators' investigations, but declined to comment further. The Department of Justice also declined to comment.
Shares of the U.S lender were up 2.7% in the afternoon trade.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU