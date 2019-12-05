Highly problematic that peace prize winner Abiy Ahmed is silent: Nobel body

The director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute says it is "highly problematic" that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the 2019 winner of the won't attend any event where he could publicly be asked questions.

Olav Njoelstad says organisers "had wished that (Prime Minister) Abiy Ahmed would have agreed to meet the Norwegian and press.

Njoelstad told Norwegian broadcaster NRK on Wednesday that most Peace Prize winners have no problem putting aside three or four days to attend traditional Nobel events.

Abiy has rarely given interviews since taking office last year.

He is expected to give a speech when he receives the 9-million kronor (USD 945,000) cash award on Tuesday.

He receives the prize for making peace with neighbouring Eritrea and for introducing sweeping political reforms, but already troubles are growing at home.