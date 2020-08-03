JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

'Clean Up This Mess': The Chinese Thinkers Behind Xi's Hard Line
Business Standard

US manufacturing improves in July, outlook clouded by Covid-19 pandemic

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose to 54.2 last month, up from a June reading of 52.6

Topics
US Manufacturing | Coronavirus | Lockdown

AP| PTI  |  Washington 

From April to June, gross domestic product fell from the first quarter by 11.9 percent in the 27 member states of the European Union, and by 12.1 percent in countries that use the euro currency
The overall economy fell into a recession in February and the government reported last week that the gross domestic product plunged at an annual rate of 32.9% in the April-June quarter, the biggest drop on records going back to 1947

US manufacturing improved again in July with a key gauge of activity rising further into expansion territory. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose to 54.2 last month, up from a June reading of 52.6.

Any reading above 50 signas that US manufacturing is expanding.The index dipped below 50 in March, indicating a recession in manufacturing as the coronavirus pandemic shut down factories.

The overall economy fell into a recession in February and the government reported last week that the gross domestic product plunged at an annual rate of 32.9% in the April-June quarter, the biggest drop on records going back to 1947.

While it was the second straight month that the index has been above the 50 threshold, indicating manufacturing is expanding again, economists cautioned that the outlook is clouded by spreading infections in the US in the South, West and Midwest.

“Manufacturing is recovering from low levels and the outlook is uncertain, given the threat of repeated disruptions from virus outbreaks,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics.
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 22:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU