US, Pakistan share long-standing defence partnership: Defence Secy Austin

-
ALSO READ
Pak President Alvi okays appointment of Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff
US faces pivotal years in countering China, says Pentagon chief Austin
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif names Lt Gen Asim Munir the next army chief
General Asim Munir takes charge as Pakistan's new Army chief
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin positive for Covid for second time
-
Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday congratulated General Asim Munir on his appointment as the Pakistan Army Chief, noting that the two countries have a long-standing defence partnership.
According to a Pentagon readout of the call, Austin congratulated Gen Munir on his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff and discussed areas of mutual interest as well as recent regional developments.
"Today I had the opportunity to congratulate General Asim Munir, Pakistan's newly appointed Chief of Army Staff," Austin said.
"The United States and Pakistan have a long-standing defence partnership and I look forward to working with General Munir," he said in a tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 10:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU