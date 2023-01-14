JUST IN
UNSC unity key in wake of women's rights violations by Taliban: UN aide
Business Standard

US, Pakistan share long-standing defence partnership: Defence Secy Austin

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday congratulated General Asim Munir on his appointment as the Pakistan Army Chief, noting that the two countries have a long-standing defence partnership

Topics
USA | Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Lloyd Austin
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday congratulated General Asim Munir on his appointment as the Pakistan Army Chief, noting that the two countries have a long-standing defence partnership.

According to a Pentagon readout of the call, Austin congratulated Gen Munir on his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff and discussed areas of mutual interest as well as recent regional developments.

"Today I had the opportunity to congratulate General Asim Munir, Pakistan's newly appointed Chief of Army Staff," Austin said.

"The United States and Pakistan have a long-standing defence partnership and I look forward to working with General Munir," he said in a tweet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 10:58 IST

