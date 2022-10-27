JUST IN
Business Standard

US pledges another $30 million in assistance for flood-hit Pakistan

The US on Thursday pledged an additional $30 million in assistance for Pakistan to help the people hit by the devastating floods that have affected 33 million people and killed 1,700 or more

Topics
USA | Pakistan  | Floods

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Pakistan floods, Floods
File Image | Photo: Reuters

The US on Thursday pledged an additional USD 30 million in assistance for Pakistan to help the people hit by the devastating floods that have affected 33 million people and killed 1,700 or more since mid-June.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome made the announcement during a visit to the Shikarpur district of Sindh, where he helped to distribute emergency shelter, latrine, and hygiene kits to flood-affected people.

The ambassador announced "an additional $30 million in humanitarian assistance to support flood-affected populations," according to a statement by the US embassy.

"This new funding brings the United States total assistance to Pakistan for flood response, food security, and disaster preparedness and capacity building efforts to $97 million this year, it said.

Blome also travelled to Makhno village where USG emergency shelter kits are being used as temporary housing by the flood-affected community. While there, he spoke with flood victims to learn about the impact of the flooding and understand their needs.

The new funding will expand efforts to address immediate needs, scaling up assistance to the most affected communities and enabling USAID to reach more than 4 million people.

With the additional funding, the US government, through USAID, will provide life-saving food, nutrition, and health assistance to mitigate increased food insecurity and malnutrition resulting from the impact of the floods, as well as curb the rise of diseases resulting from stagnant flood waters.

The new funding will also provide shelter supplies to help families rebuild as well as winterization kits to help families prepare as cold weather approaches.

The US is deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life and livelihoods throughout Pakistan. "We stand with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time," the embassy said.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 19:20 IST

