US President-elect Biden lands at Joint Base Andrews ahead of inauguration

US President-elect has landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on the eve of his inauguration in Washington.

Biden flew on Tuesday (local time) on a private aircraft, yet another change in a protocol on the eve of his inauguration, CNN reported.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN that Biden was not taking a US government plane to Joint Base Andrews for the first stop of his inauguration festivities.

A second source familiar with the matter said the government did not offer the Bidens a plane, but did not have details.

Meanwhile, a official said the Biden team did not ask for a government plane to bring Biden to DC. The official said the administration explained to the Biden team about the available options. But aides to Biden elucidated they preferred to fly on private aircraft, the official added.

Biden will participate in a memorial on Tuesday honoring the more than 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19, with 400 lights illuminating the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Hundreds of towns, cities and communities across the country plan to join in the solemn tribute with lighting ceremonies of their own at buildings from the Empire State Building in New York City to the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington.

Biden will be joined by his wife Jill Biden, Vice President-elect and her husband Doug Emhoff. Cardinal Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, will deliver the invocation and gospel singer Yolanda Adams will perform "Hallelujah."

On Wednesday, Biden and will be sworn in at the West Front of the US capitol during the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony.

