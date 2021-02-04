US productivity drops at 4.8% rate in Dec quarter while labour costs rose

-
ALSO READ
Labour Min gives 45 days for feedback on Social security code draft rules
Hire, fire, do business: How new labour codes aim to help companies
Amazon faces charges of illegally firing warehouse worker in US
Need worker protection, migrant data: Will labour laws drive job creation?
Wistron's labour pains
-
U.S. productivity fell sharply in the October-December quarter while labor costs rose.
The Labor Department reported Thursday that productivity dropped at a 4.8 per cent rate in the fourth quarter after having risen strongly in the two previous quarters.
Productivity, the amount of work per hour of output, has produced some major swings since the pandemic hit early last year, pushing the country into a recession.
After falling 0.3 per cent in the first quarter, productivity shot up at a 10.6 per cent rate in the second quarter as millions of people lost their jobs. With employment falling faster than output, productivity increased.
Labour costs jumped at a 6.8 per cent rate in the fourth quarter after having fallen at a 7 per cent rate in the first third quarter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU