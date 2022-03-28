US recession warning? Part of yield curve inverts for first time in 16 yrs

Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.



US five-year yields climbed nine basis points to 2.63 per cent, rising above those on 30-year bonds.



Shorter maturities have been selling off faster than their longer-dated peers this year as investors ratchet up expectations the Fed will hike rates to combat .



The spread between five- and 10-year Treasuries inverted earlier this month. The Fed raised its benchmark rate this month for the first time since 2018, and has pledged to keep hiking in a bid to slow that was running at the fastest pace in four decades.



Traders are betting the central bank will boost its benchmark by 200 basis points by year-end.



Chairman said last week the central bank was prepared to raise rates by 50 basis points in May if such a step was necessary to control price pressures.



Powell also pushed back against concern that an inverted yield curve would signal the is headed for a recessions, saying it made more sense to focus on the shorter end, where curves remain steep.