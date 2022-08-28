US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in first time since Pelosi's visit

The is sailing two warships through the Strait on Sunday, in the first such transit publicised since US House Speaker visited earlier in August, at a time when tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy.

The USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine transit, the US 7th Fleet said.

The cruisers transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state, the statement said.

China conducted many military exercises in the strait as it sought to punish after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island against Beijing's threats.

China has sent many warships sailing in the Taiwan Strait and waters surrounding Taiwan since Pelosi's visit, as well as sending warplanes and firing long-range missiles.

It views the island as part of its national territory and opposes any visits by foreign governments as recognising Taiwan as its own state.

The US regularly sends its ships through the Taiwan Strait as part of what it calls freedom of navigation maneuvers.

The 100 mile-wide (160 kilometre-wide) strait divides Taiwan from China.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)