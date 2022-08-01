Nancy Pelosi begins Asia trip, no mention of Taiwan amid US-China tension

-
Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi has embarked on a trip to Asia which will take her to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, her office said in a statement, but did not mention of a stop in Taiwan.
In the statement on Sunday, Pelosi's office said that the "trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region".
"Today, our Congressional delegation travels to the Indo-Pacific to reaffirm America's strong and unshakeable commitment to our allies and friends in the region," the House Speaker was quoted as saying in the statement.
"In Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, our delegation will hold high-level meetings to discuss how we can further advance our shared interests and values, including peace and security, economic growth and trade, the Covid-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, human rights and democratic governance.
"Under the strong leadership of President Biden, America is firmly committed to smart, strategic engagement in the region, understanding that a free and flourishing Indo-Pacific is crucial to prosperity in our nation and around the globe," she added.
Member of the delegation accompanying Pelosi are leading members of the House of Representatives: Gregory Meeks, Mark Takano, Suzan DelBene, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Andy Kim.
The commencement of the trip comes after tensions again heightened between the US and China over speculation that Pelosi could also make a stop in Taiwan.
China, which claims Taiwan, warned of "serious consequences" over the possible visit, the BBC reported.
Pelosi's original plan was to visit Taiwan in April, but she postponed the trip after she tested positive for Covid-19.
he last House Speaker to visit Taiwan was Republican Newt Gingrich in 1997.
