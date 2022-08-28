Presidents of Turkey, Iran, UAE extend sympathy over Pak flood crisis

-
ALSO READ
Assam floods: 9 die in last 24 hours, CM Sarma holds review meeting
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 24; marginal improvement in situation
Assam flood: Situation continues to improve as death toll rises to 27
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 30 as situation improves marginally
Assam flood: Situation worsens as 11 die in last 24 hrs, death toll at 81
-
Presidents of Turkey, Iran and the United Arab Emirates have called on Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and extended sympathy over the devastation caused by floods.
Notably, UAE has sent food as well as medical and pharmaceutical supplies to the country to deal with the floods.
In a telephonic conversation with Shehbaz Sharif, the Presidents expressed grief over loss of lives in flash floods and assured all-out support to the government and people of Pakistan.
President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan commiserated with Prime Minister on the loss of lives and extensive damage due to severe rainfall and floods and said his country would always support Pakistan, The Nation reported.
While Iranian President Syed Ebrahim Raisi conveyed solidarity with Pakistan and assured of all-out support in relief assistance in all areas, as per the publication.
Highlighting the government's efforts in this regard, the Prime Minister shared that Pakistan had prepared a "UN Flash Appeal" which would be launched on 30 August 2022. He expressed the hope that the international community would contribute to meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal.
The Prime Minister thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his message of condolences on the loss of precious lives in the flash floods
"I am greatly thankful to my brother His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed for his message of condolences on the loss of precious lives in the flash floods. His words of comfort & support mean a lot to us at this time monumental challenge. We acknowledge his offer of support," Sharif tweeted.
The unprecedented rainfall and floods have created havoc in Pakistan.
Sixty-six districts have been officially declared to be 'calamity hit' by the Government of Pakistan - 31 in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh, nine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and three in Punjab.
Millions of children, women, and men have been affected since mid-June, and over a thousand lives have been lost. People have lost their homes, livestock, harvest-ready crops, and their only sources of livelihood.
Infrastructure across the country has suffered massive damage, and roads, bridges, and buildings have been washed away, Dawn reported.
Shehbaz Sharif's government on Thursday officially declared a "national emergency" after rains and flood-related incidents killed over 900 and left at least 30 million without shelter.
The country's climate change minister Sherry Rehman, in a statement on Wednesday, admitted Pakistan is not able to deal with the flood situation on its own.
"Torrential rains unprecedented in Sindh right now, Balochistan, DG Khan also at risk. No question of the provinces or Islamabad being able to cope with this magnitude of climate catastrophe on their own. Lives are at risk, and thousands are homeless. International partners need to mobilise assistance," she tweeted.
670,000 houses were damaged while nearly 800,000 animals died in the floods, the report stated, adding that Tarbela Dam is filled to capacity while Chashma Barrage was about to be filled. Over 33 million people have been heavily affected by floods in Pakistan as the South-Asian country seeks world support.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU