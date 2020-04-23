Coronavirus update: 1,738 deaths in 24 hrs in US; Spain extends emergency

The on Wednesday recorded 1,738 deaths from in the last 24 hours, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The new deaths bring the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the US to 46,583 since the outbreak began there, by far the highest figures recorded by any country caught in the global pandemic.

Spain

on Wednesday extended the period of emergency till May 9 as the epidemic continues to ravage the country with more than 200,000 cases and over 20,000 deaths.

"This extension is different than the It is the first time I can do this with a carefully optimistic future. The extension that will begin to de-escalate the rules of confinement," Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

On Wednesday, the Spanish Parliament voted to approve the extension of its state of emergency for the third time.

Spain, currently with the second-highest cases in the world, had first declared the state of emergency on March 14, which restricted movement and business.

United Kingdoms

The UK should not expect a "sudden" decline in the number of cases and removing the restrictions too soon could lead to a second wave of cases, the government said as the toll crossed 18,000 on Wednesday.

As many as 759 deaths were reported since Tuesday, taking the toll to 18,100, while 4,451 more cases took the nation's total to 133,495, as per figures on the Department of Health website.

The development of a "highly effective" vaccine or drug could be the only solution but he warned one was unlikely to arrive in the next calendar year, but an antibody test - could be available in the "pretty near future", Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty said.

Italy

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 25,000 lives in Italy, bringing the total number of active infections, fatalities and recoveries so far to 187,327, according to the latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department.

Wednesday saw 437 new deaths, bringing the total to 25,085 fatalities since the pandemic first broke out in the northern Lombardy region on February 21.

A total of 2,943 additional recoveries were registered on Wednesday compared to Tuesday, bringing the total to 54,543. It was also the biggest daily recoveries recorded so far.

The active infections stood at 107,699, which is 10 lower than Tuesday. It was the third consecutive daily drop in the number of active infections nationwide. A positive trend was also confirmed in the number of patients hospitalized.

Turkey

The confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Turkey climbed to 98,674 on Wednesday and the death toll reached 2,376.

Meanwhile, Iran confirmed 1,194 new cases, bringing the total number to 85,996.

Turkey confirmed 3,083 new Covid-19 cases and 117 more deaths in Turkey for the past 24 hours.

Israel

Israel reported an increase of 556 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 14,498. The total number of recoveries increased to 5,215 and the number of coronavirus deaths rose to 189 in Israel.

The Israeli government is expected to decide soon the exact hours of the full closure to be imposed in the country on the annual Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and Independence Day, on April 28 and 29 respectively.

UAE & Qatar

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday announced 483 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 8,238. The new cases include many nationalities and all are in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

Qatar announced 608 new infections, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 7,141.

Pakistan

The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 10,072, while 2,156 patients have recovered.

Pakistan's Punjab province has reported 4,331 cases, Sindh has 3,373, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,345, Balochistan 495, Gilgit-Baltistan 283, Islamabad 194 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 51 patients.

So far, 118,020 tests have been done nationwide, including 5,647 in the last 24 hours.

Egypt

Egypt confirmed on Wednesday 169 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total infections discovered in the country so far to 3,659. Meanwhile, 12 patients died in Egypt, raising the death toll to 276.

The total number of recoveries grew to 689, and the fatalities totalled 10.

Morocoo

In Morocco, 237 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 3,446 in the country. The ministry said 149 deaths from Covid-19 were reported while 417 patients have recovered in total.

On April 18, Morocco extended the state of medical emergency until May 20 in an effort to strengthen preventive measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.