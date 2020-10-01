US Senate committee votes to subpoena Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs

-
The US Senate Commerce Committee Thursday voted on a unanimous, bipartisan basis to subpoena the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter to testify before the panel about concerns over the tech industry’s key legal shield, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the committee, initially opposed the subpoena introduced by Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss.
