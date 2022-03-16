US Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent, starting 2023

-
ALSO READ
Delhi hospitals see rise in number of seasonal flu cases among children
Long Covid-induced diabetes, depression can be treated by exercise: Study
What are pros and cons of investing in equity-linked savings schemes?
Is the end in sight of Covid-19 pandemic that began two years ago?
Glenmark gets USFDA nod for nasal spray to treat seasonal allergic rhinitis
-
The US Senate on Tuesday passed legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, consequently ending time switches in the springtime and autumn should the House pass their own version.
The Senate by unanimous consent passed S.623, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, in an effort to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.
The legislation, if also passed by the House of Representatives and signed into law by President Joe Biden, would establish a permanent Daylight Saving Time and eliminate the need to change clocks' times every March and November.
The Sunshine Protection Act was first introduced to the Congress in 2018, sponsored by Rep. Vern Buchanan and Sen. Marco Rubio, and re-introduced by the two lawmakers to each subsequent Congress until it made it out of committee this session.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU