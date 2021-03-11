US stocks open higher on Wall Street with help from Big Tech companies

-
Stocks are starting higher on Wall Street with an assist from technology companies, which have seen big swings in recent days.
The S&P 500 index was up 0.7 per cent in the early going Thursday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 1.7 per cent.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a more modest 0.2 per cent, a day after closing at its latest record high.
The recent return of stability to the bond market has been reassuring investors after a sudden spike in long-term interest rates over the past month prompted traders to dump tech shares, which started to look expensive after months of gigantic gains.
