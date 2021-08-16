US tells Taliban not to hinder military's evacuation from Kabul

A US defence official says the head of Central Command has met face-to-face with senior leaders to urge their fighters not to interfere with the US military's evacuation operations at the airport in

The official said that in the meeting on Sunday in Doha, Qatar, Gen. Frank McKenzie won agreement to establish a deconfliction mechanism - an arrangement by which evacuation operations at the airport can continue without interference by the new rulers of the country.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive talks not yet announced publicly. The official said McKenzie urged the not to interfere with the evacuation and said the would respond forcefully to defend the airport if necessary.

