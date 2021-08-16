National security adviser says Joe Biden 'stands by' US withdrawal

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
US President Biden announces complete troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
Joe Biden likely to extend US troop presence in Afghanistan beyond May 1
US asks its citizens to leave Afghanistan as Taliban violence intensifies
The Taliban: what could its return to power mean for Afghanistan?
-
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the failure of the Afghan military is to blame for the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan.
Sullivan said Monday that President Joe Biden didn't want the US to enter a third decade of conflict in Afghanistan and believed it was time for the Afghan army to defend the country two decades after billions of dollars of investment and training by the US.
But Sullivan said, we could not give them the will and ultimately they decided that they would not fight for Kabul.
He added that the worst-case scenario for the US would be to send thousands of troops to fight in a civil war when the Afghan army wasn't prepared to fight itself."
Sullivan says Biden faced bad choices on the subject. The president ultimately opted to bring US troops home and leave the Afghans to fight for themselves.
He says it's heartbreaking to see what's happening in Kabul but that Biden stands by his decision.
Sullivan spoke Monday on ABC's Good Morning America and NBC's Today.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU