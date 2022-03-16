US to provide additional $186 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The is providing over USD 186 million in additional humanitarian assistance to support internally displaced persons and the more than three million affected by Russia's war in Ukraine, a US State Department statement said on Tuesday (local time).

"This will provide further support for humanitarian organizations responding to the crisis and complement the generosity of the neighbouring countries that are welcoming and supporting refugees," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in the statement.

The statement called for an immediate cessation of hostilities so as to facilitate humanitarian efforts in war-torn . The statement further said that humanitarian aid delivery must be allowed to continue without interference and humanitarian workers must have safe passage to deliver aid and assistance to those in need.

The statement further commended the hospitality of the neighbouring countries of which have accepted from the conflict-ridden country.

"The commends the hospitality of the neighbouring countries that are hosting those fleeing . As with any refugee situation, we call on the community to respond to the needs of those seeking protection in a way that is consistent with the principle of non-refoulement and states' respective obligations under law."

The latest tranche of assistance brings the total amount of humanitarian aid from the US to Ukraine to nearly USD 293 million since the beginning of the conflict. In addition, the US has also been providing significant assistance to the Ukrainian government to buy defence equipment in its war effort against Russia.

Earlier on Tuesday, Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act for 2022, which funds the federal government through September 30, 2022, and provides USD 13.6 billion in humanitarian, economic and defence assistance for Ukraine, Sputnik reported.

"We will make sure Ukraine has weapons to defend against the invading Russian force. We will send money and food and aid to save Ukrainian lives. We will welcome Ukrainian with open arms," US President had announced on Monday, taking to Twitter.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Blinken held a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and reiterated Washington's commitment to providing humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine and discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop the conflict with Russia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.

"We welcome the contributions of other donors toward this crisis response and urge still to generously support the immediate humanitarian needs in Ukraine and the region," the statement said.

