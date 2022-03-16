US Senate approves resolution probing Putin and his regime for war crimes

The unanimously approved a resolution seeking investigations of Russian President and his regime for war crimes over the invasion of .

The bipartisan measure from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says the Senate strongly condemns the "violence, war crimes. crimes against humanity being carried out Russian military forces under Putin's direction. It encourages criminal courts to investigate Putin, his security council and military leaders for possible war crimes.

"These atrocities deserve to be investigated for war crimes," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The measure was approved swiftly and without dissent late Tuesday as lawmakers in Congress continue to muscle a bipartisan show of force against the Russian war in .

First introduced almost two weeks ago, the Senate resolution would not carry the force of law, but is another example of Congress providing the Biden administration political support to take a tough line against Putin's aggression.

Last week, US Vice President Kamala Harris embraced calls for an war crimes investigation of over its invasion of Ukraine, citing the atrocities of bombing civilians, including a maternity hospital.

The resolution approved by the Senate has been embraced by senators from both parties, Republicans and Democrats.

It says the Senate condemns Putin, the Russian Federation, the Russian Security Council, members of the Russian military and of committing flagrant acts of aggression and other atrocities that rise to the level of war crimes.

The resolution calls for the US and to seek investigations of Putin and his regime at the Criminal Court and International Court of Justice for potential war crimes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)