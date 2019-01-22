JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

India to surpass China, be in better position to help South Asia: Rajan
Business Standard

US to pursue extradition of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou from Canada

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou faces accusations in the United States that she misrepresented her company's links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite sanctions

Reuters  |  Washington 

HUAWEI

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday that it will pursue the extradition of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer, arrested in Canada in December on allegations that she participated in a conspiracy to defraud banks.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou faces accusations in the United States that she misrepresented her company's links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite sanctions.

The U.S. statement came the day after a report that Canada's ambassador to the United States said the Canadian government was told that Washington planned to proceed. The ambassador, David MacNaughton, told The Globe and Mail on Monday that he had voiced Canadian resentment about the dispute that ended in Meng's arrest. China later detained two Canadians and imposed the death penalty on a third.

"We will continue to pursue the extradition of defendant Ms. Meng Wanzhou, and will meet all deadlines set by the U.S./Canada Extradition Treaty," Marc Raimondi, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Justice, said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate Canada's continuing support of our mutual efforts to enforce the rule of law."
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 23:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements