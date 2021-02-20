US to take on fight against cancer after defeating Covid-19 pandemic: Biden

-
US President Joe Biden promised the government will make a concerted effort to eradicate cancer once the coronavirus pandemic is defeated.
"I want you to know that once we beat COVID we are going to do everything we can to end cancer as we know it," Biden said in public remarks during a tour of a Pfizer vaccines manufacturing facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Biden, who lost his eldest son Beau to cancer, vowed to bring together the country's top scientists for "a DARPA-like advanced research effort on cancer.
DARPA, the Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, is responsible for developing breakthrough technologies for military use.
Biden said that he believes the United States will be approaching normalcy by the end of this year. "But I can't make that commitment to you," he added.
The US president reiterated his administration aims to supply 600 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine by the end of July, enough for every American, but it may take more time to administer each shot.
