US Under Secretary Zeya holds talks with Pak leadership on Afghan, Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
15 EU nations to resettle Afghan refugees to prevent irregular immigration
Indian-American Zeya is America's Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues
India indispensable partner at Biden democracy summit, says US official
Pandemic has fed a frightening rise in inequalities: UN on Human Rights Day
Top US lawmakers urge Biden administration to prioritise Tibetan issue
-
US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya on Monday held talks with Pakistan leadership on several issues including relocation of Afghan refugees and the Ukraine crisis.
Zeya separately met Pakistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
"Pleasure meeting Pakistan's Foreign Minister Qureshi to discuss our countries' enduring ties and 75 years of US - Pakistan partnership, gratitude for Afghan relocation and refugee-hosting, US support for Pakistan's CT efforts, the need for solidarity on Ukraine, and human rights," Zeya said in a tweet.
Zeya began her trip in Islamabad on Monday where she will lead the US delegation to the 48th session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers conference and meet with senior government officials.
She also met members of civil society and international organizations.
During her OIC engagements, the Under Secretary will highlight the deep and close ties between the United States and the OIC member states, underscore the need for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, and advocate for human rights and freedoms for all.
The Under Secretary's bilateral meetings will address regional security developments, Pakistan's generous hosting of Afghan refugees and support for Afghan relocation efforts and worldwide condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Zeya is later slated to travel to Tunisia on March 23 and the United Arab Emirates, from March 27 to 29.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU