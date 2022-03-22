President Zelensky hails protesters confronting troops in Kherson

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed protesters in an occupied city for their courage in confronting the Russian troops who fired shots to disperse the demonstration.

Russian troops on Monday used stun grenades and fired in the air to break up demonstrators in the southern city of Kherson.

Speaking in a video address, Zelenskyy said that we saw slaves shooting at free people, slaves of propaganda that replaced their conscience.

He added that the war has turned ordinary Ukrainians into heroes and the enemy doesn't believe it's all real.

There is no need to organise resistance," Zelenskyy added. Resistance for Ukrainians is part of their soul.

