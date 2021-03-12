US: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with WTO director general

-
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris' team says her picture on Vogue cover wasn't one agreed upon
'I'm thinking about her': Kamala Harris thanks mother in victory speech
First woman in the office, won't be last, says VP-elect Kamala Harris
How Kamala Harris's immigrant parents found a home in a black study group
US election: The coronation of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris begins
-
US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday spoke over phone with Director General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during which they discussed the need for reforms within the WTO to maximize its effectiveness for the future.
"l spoke with WTO Director General Dr Okonjo-Iweala. We agreed to advancing international trade for recovery and equitable economic growth. We discussed human rights, investing in the environment, health, and technology to spur development and prosperity for the American people," Harris said in a tweet.
During the call, Harris congratulated the director general and offered her strong support as the global community works toward recovery from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They committed to work together to address the economic and health consequences of COVID-19 and climate change, and to prioritize resilience in the global supply chain.
"The Vice President and the director general agreed on the importance of using trade to promote equity and economic growth. They discussed how improved living standards, labour rights, human rights, and the well-being of working families must be at the center of our shared priorities to use trade as a lever to lift communities out of poverty," the White House said in a readout of the call.
"They also discussed the need for reforms within the World Trade Organization to maximize its effectiveness for the future. The vice president highlighted the priority of the United States to invest in health and technology as engines for growth and to advance sustainable development," the White House said.
Harris and Okonjo-Iweala committed to work closely together to accelerate momentum in the global economy for the benefit of all.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU