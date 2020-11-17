JUST IN
Vaccine alone will not be enough to end Covid-19 pandemic, says WHO chief

'A vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them,' director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
The head of the World Health Organization said Monday that a vaccine would not by itself stop the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic is raging months after it broke out, with infections soaring past 54 million and claiming more than 1.3 million lives.

"A vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them," director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

November 17 2020

