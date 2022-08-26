Vatican's diplomacy sees setbacks, Ukraine heartbroken over Pope's comment

-
ALSO READ
Indian orthodox tea gets a boost as crisis impacts Sri Lankan trade
Russia destroyed 43 religious buildings in Donetsk: Ukrainian official
Pope's Ukraine diplomacy a political and spiritual tightrope
Ukrain Orthodox leaders declare independence, reject Russian control
Russia has rejected proposal for Easter truce: Volodymyr Zelensky
-
The Vatican's Russia-Ukraine diplomacy suffered two setbacks Thursday when the head of the Russian Orthodox Church cancelled a planned meeting with Pope Francis and Ukraine summoned the papal ambassador to complain about Francis' latest comments about the war.
"The Ukrainian heart is torn apart by the pope's words," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters in Kyiv after the Vatican nuncio was summoned. "It was unfair."
He was responding to Francis' comments about the weekend car bomb slaying in Moscow of Darya Dugina, a nationalist Russian TV commentator and daughter of the right-wing Russian political theorist, Alexander Dugin, who ardently supports the war.
Francis listed the "poor girl" killed by a car bomb in Moscow, as well as orphans in Ukraine and Russia, among the "innocents" who have been victimized by the "insanity of war."
Russia has accused Ukrainian intelligence in the bombing, which Ukraine denies.
Francis has denounced the war in Ukraine but has tried to keep a door open to dialogue with Moscow, refraining from condemning Russia, President Vladimir Putin or the head of the Russian Orthodox Church by name. His balanced approach has angered Kyiv, but it follows the Vatican's tradition of quiet diplomacy and refusal to take sides in a conflict.
That said, Patriarch Kirill cancelled his planned attendance at an interfaith meeting in Kazakhstan next month where he had been expected to meet with Francis, according to his foreign envoy, Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk.
Kirill has justified Russia's invasion of Ukraine on spiritual and ideological grounds, calling it a "metaphysical" battle with the West. He has blessed Russian soldiers going into battle and invoked the idea that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.
Francis had confirmed as recently as last month that he would meet with Kirill at the Kazakh meeting, in what would have been the second-ever encounter between a pope and a Russian patriarch. The first was in 2016 and their second had been planned for June but was postponed over the diplomatic fallout of the war.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU