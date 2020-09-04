Video in Black man's suffocation shows police officers put hood on him

A black man who had run naked through the streets of a western New York City died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes, according to video and records released on by the man's family. Daniel Prude died March 30 after he was taken off life support, seven days after the encounter with police in Rochester.



His death received no public attention until Wednesday, when his family held a news conference and released police body camera video and written reports they obtained through a public records request.