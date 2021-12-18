Russia bans 7 British citizens from entry in tit-for-tat regarding Navalny

-
ALSO READ
Angela Merkel, Putin spar over Navalny but vow to maintain dialogue
Russian watchdog urges Apple and Google to remove Alexei Navalny's app
US prepares new sanctions against Russia over alleged poisoning of Navalny
Why is India Inc seeing a surge in shareholder activism?
In Focus: Reliance Industries the latest target of shareholder activism?
-
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that seven British citizens have been barred from entering Russia in tit-for-tat retaliation regarding Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
"Under far-fetched and absurd pretexts," the British government in August 2021 announced restrictions against seven Russian nationals due to their alleged "direct responsibility for the poisoning of Navalny," the ministry said in a statement.
In response to the unfriendly actions of London and on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, Russia has decided to impose sanctions on seven Britons who are closely involved in anti-Russian activities, Xinhua news agency quoted the ministry as saying.
"We once again call on the British leadership to abandon the confrontational policy towards our country. Any unfriendly step will be met with an adequate proportionate response," the statement read.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU