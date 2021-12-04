Vienna talks to resume next week: Iran's chief nuclear negotiator

Iran's Chief Nuclear Negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said on Friday that the delegations of participating parties in the nuclear talks will return to their capitals for consultations, and the talks will resume in next week.

During the meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Joint Commission on Friday, a review of the past days' talks in was presented by the parties, Bagheri Kani was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.

The parties needed consultations with their governments about Iran's proposals to provide "reasonable, documented and logical responses," he said.

He announced on Thursday that two draft texts containing Iran's proposals on sanctions removal and nuclear restrictions have been presented to the parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bagheri Kani voiced the hope that the JCPOA parties will reach their conclusions "in the shortest time possible."

and the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, with still indirect involvement of the US, resumed the talks on Monday after nearly six months of hiatus in the Austrian capital of Vienna, seeking to remove anti- sanctions and revive the agreement.

--IANS

int/skp/

