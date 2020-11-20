Vladimir Putin praises China as good example of combating coronavirus

-
China sets a good example for other countries of how to successfully contain the Covid-19 pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.
"China has shown to the world that one can successfully defeat the coronavirus," Putin said on Tuesday during the 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia via video conference, Xinhua reported.
"China's anti-pandemic results are indeed significant and remarkable, setting a good example for other countries," he said.
The BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- should step up cooperation when it comes to fighting the pandemic, he added.
--IANS
int/
