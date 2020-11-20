Vladimir Putin praises China as good example of combating coronavirus

sets a good example for other countries of how to successfully contain the Covid-19 pandemic, Russian President has said.

" has shown to the world that one can successfully defeat the coronavirus," Putin said on Tuesday during the 12th BRICS Summit hosted by via video conference, Xinhua reported.

"China's anti-pandemic results are indeed significant and remarkable, setting a good example for other countries," he said.

The BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa -- should step up cooperation when it comes to fighting the pandemic, he added.

--IANS

int/

