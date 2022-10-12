Vladimir Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe

Russian President said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume supplies to via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea.

Speaking at a Moscow forum, Putin again charged that the U.S. was likely behind the explosions that ripped through both links of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, causing a massive leak and taking them out of service.

The U.S. has previously rejected similar allegations by Putin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)