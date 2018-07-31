Volkswagen names firm's purchasing chief Ralf Brandstaetter as VW brand COO

named company veteran as of its core VW brand as part of a broader push to renew the carmaker's senior management and strategy.

Diess took the helm of Europe's and in April and has sought to install new managers as part of a broader push to draw a line under a damaging diesel-emissions scandal and push mass production of electric cars.

Brandstaetter, 49, will take on the new role on Wednesday, as well as keeping his existing job as the brand's procurement chief, said in a statement on Tuesday.

During his 25-year career with the Group, Brandstaetter has held responsibilities including project management, for chassis and powertrain components and purchasing for Spanish brand SEAT.

He joined the VW brand's management board as in December 2015.