Volkswagen names firm's purchasing chief Ralf Brandstaetter as VW brand COO

-
ALSO READ
Emission fiasco: NGT warns Volkswagen of penalty for not recalling cars
Volkswagen group launches 'India 2.0' project, to invest 1 bn euro by 2021
Union threatens to cripple Volkswagen vehicle production in pay dispute
VW's new CEO treads carefully on road to reform, to consider asset sales
VW chief met FBI over emission scam, obtained guarantees:Reports
-
Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess named company veteran Ralf Brandstaetter as Chief Operating Officer of its core VW brand as part of a broader push to renew the carmaker's senior management and strategy.
Diess took the helm of Europe's multi-brand car and truck maker in April and has sought to install new managers as part of a broader push to draw a line under a damaging diesel-emissions scandal and push mass production of electric cars.
Brandstaetter, 49, will take on the new role on Wednesday, as well as keeping his existing job as the brand's procurement chief, Volkswagen said in a statement on Tuesday.
During his 25-year career with the Volkswagen Group, Brandstaetter has held responsibilities including international project management, metal procurement for chassis and powertrain components and purchasing for Spanish brand SEAT.
He joined the VW brand's management board as head of procurement in December 2015.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU