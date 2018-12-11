Wall Street ends choppy session higher as tech shares gain; Dow, S&P rise

-
-
US stocks ended a volatile session slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in technology shares, though uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union kept investors on edge about global growth.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.94 points, or 0.13 percent, to 24,420.89, the S&P 500 gained 4.43 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,637.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.27 points, or 0.74 percent, to 7,020.52.
