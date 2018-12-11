JUST IN
Business Standard

Wall Street ends choppy session higher as tech shares gain; Dow, S&P rise

Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.94 points, or 0.13 percent, to 24,420.89

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Wall Street, US stocks

US stocks ended a volatile session slightly higher on Monday, helped by gains in technology shares, though uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union kept investors on edge about global growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.94 points, or 0.13 percent, to 24,420.89, the S&P 500  gained 4.43 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,637.51 and the Nasdaq Composite  added 51.27 points, or 0.74 percent, to 7,020.52.

 
First Published: Tue, December 11 2018. 02:42 IST

