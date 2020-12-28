JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Wall St set to open near record highs after Trump signs fiscal aid bill
Business Standard

Wall Street hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill

On Monday US President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill

Topics
Wall Street | Dow Jones | S&P 500

Reuters 

stocks, india inc, markets, investment, shares, dividends, brokers, shares, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax
Representational image.

Wall Street’s main indexes hit record highs in early trading on Monday as President Donald Trump’s signing of a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery, helping financial and energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 83.4 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 30,283.23. The S&P 500 rose 20.0 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 3,723.03, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 109.9 points, or 0.86%, to 12,914.641 at the opening bell.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 28 2020. 20:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.