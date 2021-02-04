Wall Street opens higher as focus turns to stimulus, corporate earnings

-
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, as investors looked to corporate earnings and signs of progress on a pandemic-relief package after data suggested the labor market was stabilizing.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.2 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 30737.78. The S&P 500 rose 6.5 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 3836.66, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.5 points, or 0.47%, to 13,674.06 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
