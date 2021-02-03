S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher after strong Alphabet, Amazon quarter results

-
ALSO READ
Nasdaq, S&P 500 crawl higher on Amazon, Apple boost; Dow remains muted
Nasdaq rebounds after tech stocks stabilise, Tesla's shares jump 10.92%
Wall Street opens higher as Covid-19 vaccine progress fuels recovery hopes
S&P 500, Nasdaq open marginally higher on 'bumper' stimulus hopes
S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Apple boost and stimulus optimism
-
(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday after strong quarterly showing from heavyweights Alphabet and Amazon, while investors counted on more fiscal stimulus to aid an economic recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 30689.65. The S&P 500 rose 14.0 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 3840.27, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 105.5 points, or 0.78%, to 13718.314 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU