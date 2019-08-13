Wall Street opens lower as recession signals grow; Dow falls 9%

US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, tracking a global shift out of riskier assets, as investors grappled with simmering geopolitical tensions and fears of a recession due to a drawn-out US-China trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.83 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 25,888.88.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.37 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,880.72. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.04 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 7,855.37 after market open.