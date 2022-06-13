Wall Street opens lower, S&P 500 on pace to confirm bear market

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Monday with the on course to confirm a bear market on growing fears that aggressive interest rate hikes could tip the economy into recession.

At 09:37 a.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 563.56 points, or 1.80% , to 30,829.23, the lost 87.03 points, or 2.23 %, to 3,813.83 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 284.93 points, or 2.51 %, to 11,055.10.

