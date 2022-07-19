Wall Street rises as earnings kick into high gear; Dow up 440 pts

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street rises as bank shares rally, Nike boosts Dow Jones
Wall Street firms 1% on boost from tech stocks; Dow rises 480 points
Wall Street jumps on tech, financials strength; Dow rises over 200 points
Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus; Dow up 240 points
Wall Street losses mount amid simmering Russia-Ukraine crisis
-
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as earnings season moves beyond big banks, with investors keeping a close watch on the impact of higher inflation on demand even as stronger dollar dents profit.
A soaring U.S. currency led pharma major Johnson & Johnson to trim its annual adjusted profit view and IBM Corp to warn of a nearly $3.5 billion hit.
IBM shares were down 7%, while J&J rose 0.3% as it beat quarterly earnings expectations.
"The stronger dollar becomes the issue and that is going to get a pass this earning season because we'd be more concerned if there was a degradation of demand which we're not seeing," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley.
Apple shares attempted a comeback, gaining 0.2% after shedding 2% in the previous session, when a report said the company planned on slowing hiring and spending growth next year.
Other high-growth stocks such as Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc were also trading higher.
In the second-quarter earnings season, analysts expect aggregate year-on-year S&P 500 profit to grow 6%, down from the 6.8% estimate at the start of the quarter, according to Refinitiv data.
Spiraling inflation had initially led markets to price in a 100 basis points hike in interest rates in the Federal Reserve meeting later this month, until some policymakers signaled a 75 basis points increase.
At 10:30 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 440 points, or 1.42%, at 31,513.34, the S&P 500 was up 60.36 points, or 1.58%, at 3,891 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 174 points, or 1.53%, at 11,534.38.
All of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes gained with at least six of them adding more than 1% each.
Boeing Co added 2.6% on plans by private equity firm 777 Partners to buy up to 66 more Boeing 737 MAX jets.
Hasbro Inc beat market estimates for quarterly profit, sending shares of the toymaker up 0.7%.
Netflix shares shed 0.9% ahead of its results after market close.
Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes traded in a narrow range of 2.95% and 3.01%, buoying bets for riskier assets.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 7.74-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 4.16-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 30 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 11 new highs and 12 new lows.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU