Wall Street rises on upbeat earnings, recovery optimism; Dow up 260 pts

-
ALSO READ
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo knocks off $4 billion from Coca-Cola's value
Restructuring will make us stronger after Covid: Coca-Cola India chief
'Brand dissidence': Ronaldo eschewing Coca-Cola has a lesson for companies
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's snub costs Coca-Cola $4 billion
UEFA reminds teams of sponsorship obligations after Cristiano Ronaldo case
-
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly results from companies including Verizon and Coca-Cola reignited optimism about the health of corporate America.
Coca-Cola Co rose 1.9% after boosting its full-year sales forecast, while Verizon Communications Inc added 1.1% after it beat estimates for quarterly results.
"Everybody knows this is going to be the biggest year-over-year growth rate for earnings in the second quarter," said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments.
Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a multi-day losing streak, as a string of upbeat earnings reports and revived economic optimism fueled a risk-on rally.
"There-is-no-alternative (TINA) and fear-of-missing-out (FOMO) are driving the market higher. Every time there's a dip in the market, people think that's the opportunity to put more money to work," Martin said.
Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with economically sensitive industrials, materials , financials and energy leading gains.
The rate-sensitive banking sub-index added 1.9%, tracking Treasury yields.
Market participants are also closely watching the second-quarter earnings season to justify sky-high valuations at which the market trades right now.
For the year so far, the benchmark S&P 500 index has gained 15.8% on optimism about a stronger recovery due to vaccinations and favorable monetary policy.
United Airlines rose 4.2% after its revenue quadrupled from a year ago and topped estimates with a strong domestic travel rebound.
Rivals American Airlines and Southwest Airlines added more than 3.5% each ahead of their results on Thursday.
However, a weak subscriber growth projection by Netflix Inc , which benefited from the stay-at-home environment last year, pushed its shares down 3.6%.
At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 267.57 points, or 0.78%, at 34,779.56, the S&P 500 was up 25.89 points, or 0.60%, at 4,348.95 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 59.54 points, or 0.41%, at 14,558.42.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc gained 9.2% as brokerages raised their price targets on the burrito chain's stock after it beat estimates for earnings and comparable quarterly sales.
Interpublic Group of Companies jumped 13.4% to the top of the S&P 500 index after the advertising firm posted an upbeat second-quarter profit.
Johnson & Johnson edged 0.1% after the drugmaker forecast upbeat 2021 earnings, while Harley-Davidson Inc fell 3.6% even as it reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.88-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 3.20-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 19 new lows.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU